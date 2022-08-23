Seven Things To Do: Celebrate great music or why not walk an alpaca?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Reilly.

2 Crookes August Bank Holiday Weekend Festival: enjoy a number of celebrations in Crookes, S10 1HD. Tasty hot food and drinks from local outlets. Feast your eyes on a magnificent professional show of fireworks illuminating the evening sky. August, 26 – 29. For more information please visit august.eventhap.com

3 Jazz Brunch: Live jazz with Shez Sheridan and a fabulous traditional British breakfast. John St Kitchen, 68 John Street. Sunday, August 28. 11am-3pm. Ticket prices include a Sunday Brunch Meal. Tickets £11.50 – £22.35 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 The Kurious Festival – Wine Tasting: you will have the opportunity to try 8 different wines, all presented by the guest wine host Andy Hudson from Eden Fine Wines. Kommune, Angel Street. Wednesday, August 31. 7pm. Tickets £35. For more information please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Jazz Brunch.

5 Interactive Urban Adventure – Treasure Hunt: solve cryptic and sinister tasks as you work with Sherlock Holmes to try to figure out the identity of the game’s murderous creator. Devonshire Green, 158 Devonshire Street. Sunday, August 28. 7am-10pm. Tickets £15. For more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Sheffield Vintage Kilo Sale: the biggest vintage sale you’ve ever seen! Grab a bag on your way in and pick & mix your vintage clothing, all for £15 a kilo! Grab a biodegradable bag on entry and fill to your hearts content. There’s no minimum or maximum spend at the event so you can pick as little or as much as you want. Sheffield Warehouse HQ, 2 Manton Street. Saturday, August 27, 9am-5pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Graves Park Animal Farm – Alpaca Trekking: a brand new alpaca trekking experience along a scenic woodland trail comes to Graves Park. Graves Park Animal Farm, Hemsworth Road. Saturday, August 27. 1-2pm. Tickets £5 – £26 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Kurious Festival.

Interactive Urban Adventure.

Sheffield Vintage Kilo Sale.