Seven Things To Do: Celebrate fishing or help superbugs in the woods
Commonwealth Communities Fishing Celebration:
2 Book Launch: Laughing with Angels by Debjani Chatterjee: Debjani Chatterjee and fellow poetry lovers celebrate the launch of her latest poetry collection Laughing with Angels. Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, August 20. 10.30am-12noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
3 Cricut one-to-one workshop: Learn everything you need to know about your machine and design space software. Suitable for beginners. Alison Business Center, S2 1AS. Saturday, August 20. 10am-12noon. £22.15. www.eventbrite.co.uk
4 Superbugs: Woods are full of bugs and they want your help to become superbugs. They need superpowers, hideouts and to defeat the baddie! Hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters, you will hear their story and be asked to join their adventure! Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods. Thursday, August 25. 10am-12noon and 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children 12 years and under, £5.50 per child. Booking essential, visit the website www.growtheatre.org.uk
5 Where are all the Sheffield Dinosaurs?: Imagine your own Sheffield dinosaur – what would it look like and how loud would it roar? Millennium Gallery. Friday, August 19. 12-3pm. Free, just drop in.
6 Abbeydale Writing Retreat: Join writer Lydia Allison for a day of writing and reflection at the beautiful Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Saturday, August 20. 10.30am-4pm. Booking is essential. Tickets £45 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 Cat Like Thief: Supported by This Time Last Year, Shark Bait & Towhead. Corporation, 2 Milton Street. Saturday, August 20. 7pm. Tickets £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk