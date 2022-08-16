Seven Things To Do: Celebrate fishing or help superbugs in the woods

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2 Book Launch: Laughing with Angels by Debjani Chatterjee: Debjani Chatterjee and fellow poetry lovers celebrate the launch of her latest poetry collection Laughing with Angels. Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, August 20. 10.30am-12noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Cricut one-to-one workshop: Learn everything you need to know about your machine and design space software. Suitable for beginners. Alison Business Center, S2 1AS. Saturday, August 20. 10am-12noon. £22.15. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Superbugs: Woods are full of bugs and they want your help to become superbugs. They need superpowers, hideouts and to defeat the baddie! Hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters, you will hear their story and be asked to join their adventure! Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods. Thursday, August 25. 10am-12noon and 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children 12 years and under, £5.50 per child. Booking essential, visit the website www.growtheatre.org.uk

5 Where are all the Sheffield Dinosaurs?: Imagine your own Sheffield dinosaur – what would it look like and how loud would it roar? Millennium Gallery. Friday, August 19. 12-3pm. Free, just drop in.

6 Abbeydale Writing Retreat: Join writer Lydia Allison for a day of writing and reflection at the beautiful Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Saturday, August 20. 10.30am-4pm. Booking is essential. Tickets £45 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

7 Cat Like Thief: Supported by This Time Last Year, Shark Bait & Towhead. Corporation, 2 Milton Street. Saturday, August 20. 7pm. Tickets £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

