News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Seven Things To Do: Celebrate fishing or help superbugs in the woods

Commonwealth Communities Fishing Celebration:

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:56 am
Commonwealth Communities Fishing Celebration.
Commonwealth Communities Fishing Celebration.

2 Book Launch: Laughing with Angels by Debjani Chatterjee: Debjani Chatterjee and fellow poetry lovers celebrate the launch of her latest poetry collection Laughing with Angels. Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, August 20. 10.30am-12noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Cricut one-to-one workshop: Learn everything you need to know about your machine and design space software. Suitable for beginners. Alison Business Center, S2 1AS. Saturday, August 20. 10am-12noon. £22.15. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Superbugs: Woods are full of bugs and they want your help to become superbugs. They need superpowers, hideouts and to defeat the baddie! Hosted by a range of extraordinary and enchanting characters, you will hear their story and be asked to join their adventure! Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods. Thursday, August 25. 10am-12noon and 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children 12 years and under, £5.50 per child. Booking essential, visit the website www.growtheatre.org.uk

Laughing with Angels by Debjani Chatterjee

Most Popular

    5 Where are all the Sheffield Dinosaurs?: Imagine your own Sheffield dinosaur – what would it look like and how loud would it roar? Millennium Gallery. Friday, August 19. 12-3pm. Free, just drop in.

    6 Abbeydale Writing Retreat: Join writer Lydia Allison for a day of writing and reflection at the beautiful Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. Saturday, August 20. 10.30am-4pm. Booking is essential. Tickets £45 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    7 Cat Like Thief: Supported by This Time Last Year, Shark Bait & Towhead. Corporation, 2 Milton Street. Saturday, August 20. 7pm. Tickets £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

    Cricut one-to-one workshop.
    Superbugs.
    Where are all the Sheffield Dinosaurs?
    Abbeydale Writing Retreat.
    Cat Like Thief.
    Woods