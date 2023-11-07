Seven Things To Do: Celebrate all prints or wander round Attercliffe
2 Ivo Neame’s ‘Dodeka’: a special gig featuring multi award-winning pianist Ivo Neame’s new 12 piece band ‘Dodeka’ playing his acclaimed original music. Borne out of a unique project debuted during the pandemic, the resulting album ‘Glimpses of Truth’, featuring a star-studded international line-up, was recorded remotely, multi-tracked and produced by Ivo. It was nominated for an award for jazz composition, received numerous glowing reviews and the music is now being performed live by this band of top UK musicians. Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. Friday, November 10 at 8pm. Advance tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.
3 Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man. Sterndale Singers and Bel Canto Choir directed by Robert Webb, Jonathan Gooing, Organist. St Marie's Cathedral, S1 2JB. Sunday, November 12, 3pm. £10, students £5, under 16s free. www.sterndalesingers.org or on the door.
4 Ben McElroy plus Antique Doll: folk based experiments, drone based droning. Bishops' House, S8 9BE. Friday, November 10, 7-10pm. Tickets £10.46 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
5 Macrame Plant Hanger, wall hanging or Dreamcatcher: you will learn how to get started with your own macrame project. Church - Temple of Fun, S3 8DG. Thursday, November 9, 7.30-9pm. Tickets £35 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
6 Sheffield Jobs Fair: apply for jobs on the day direct with employers, meet and speak to HR teams face to face rather than online, find career advice and CV advice. Bramall Lane Stadium, S2 4SU. Friday, November 10, 10am-1pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
7 A Look Round Attercliffe: local historian Mike Higginbottom takes us on a virtual tour of the Lower Don Valley. Sheffield Central Library,S1 1XZ. Thursday, November 9, 11am. Free for more information please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk