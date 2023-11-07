Seven Things To Do: Celebrate all prints or wander round Attercliffe

1 Sheffield Print Fair: returns for its 10th year for a celebration of all things print - screen-print, intaglio, linocut, wood engraving, collagraph, digital, woodcut and more! Millennium Gallery. Saturday, November 11, 10am-4.30pm. £1 suggested donation. www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk

Sheffield Print Fair

2 Ivo Neame’s ‘Dodeka’: a special gig featuring multi award-winning pianist Ivo Neame’s new 12 piece band ‘Dodeka’ playing his acclaimed original music. Borne out of a unique project debuted during the pandemic, the resulting album ‘Glimpses of Truth’, featuring a star-studded international line-up, was recorded remotely, multi-tracked and produced by Ivo. It was nominated for an award for jazz composition, received numerous glowing reviews and the music is now being performed live by this band of top UK musicians. Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. Friday, November 10 at 8pm. Advance tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

3 Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man. Sterndale Singers and Bel Canto Choir directed by Robert Webb, Jonathan Gooing, Organist. St Marie's Cathedral, S1 2JB. Sunday, November 12, 3pm. £10, students £5, under 16s free. www.sterndalesingers.org or on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 Ben McElroy plus Antique Doll: folk based experiments, drone based droning. Bishops' House, S8 9BE. Friday, November 10, 7-10pm. Tickets £10.46 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Popular

Ivo Neame’s ‘Dodeka’

5 Macrame Plant Hanger, wall hanging or Dreamcatcher: you will learn how to get started with your own macrame project. Church - Temple of Fun, S3 8DG. Thursday, November 9, 7.30-9pm. Tickets £35 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Sheffield Jobs Fair: apply for jobs on the day direct with employers, meet and speak to HR teams face to face rather than online, find career advice and CV advice. Bramall Lane Stadium, S2 4SU. Friday, November 10, 10am-1pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk