Seven Things To Do: A solo dance show to a saucy tale of Hendo’s

Akeim Toussaint Buck taken by Ashley Karrell.

2 Infectious grooves and political storytelling: can be expected from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 when they perform at Foundry Sheffield. Wednesday, June 22. Seun is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and will be supported by MYNA in the Migration Matters Festival event. Tickets available on a pay as you feel basis via events.ticketsforgood

3 Lunchtime Talk: A Saucy Tale - A History of Henderson’s Relish. Hear the true and remarkable history of Sheffield’s favourite sauce and best kept secret. Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street. Thursday, June 16. 1-1.45pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Workshop: Marks and Traces – Poetry and Art Inspired by the Past. Join poet Abbi Flint and artist Rose Ferraby to create your own poetic or artistic response to the archaeology featured in the latest exhibition at Weston Park Museum. Weston Park Museum, Western Bank. Saturday, June 18. 10.30-1.30pm. £15. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5 small park BIG RUN 2022: A unique, fun, 24-hour running community challenge in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield. Raising awareness and funds for women’s education and children’s mental health in Palestine. Meersbrook Park. Saturday, June 18 & Sunday, June 19. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Language shapes us from the moment we’re born: But what happens when the bond between native language and speaker loosens enough to let another language in? Shapeshifting by LegalAliens Theatre explores this and more at The Makerspace, Portland Works, on Sunday, June 19 at 7pm. events.ticketsforgood

7 Vivaldi's Four Seasons by Candlelight: Sheffield Cathedral. If you don’t consider yourself ‘in the know’ about Mozart, Beethoven, or Bach, fear not, this is the orchestra for you. Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street. Saturday, June 18. 7.30pm. £26.46-£45.86. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Seun Kuti.

Lunchtime Talk: A Saucy Tale - A History of Henderson’s Relish.

Workshop: Marks and Traces – Poetry and Art Inspired by the Past.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons by Candlelight.

small park BIG RUN 2022.