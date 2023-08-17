Seven Things To Do:

1 Magical Woods: The Magical Woods has had an unexpected and enchanted visitor with a very large bottom! Whenever Nelly the dragon sits down, she causes havoc in the woods. Can you help? By making spells, potions, goblin homes and wands you can learn to create your own enchanted stories in the ancient woods and help restore the hobgoblins homes! Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, S7 2QZ. Thursday, August 24. 10am-12noon and 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children aged 3 - 12 years, £6.00 per child (children aged 2 and under are free with a sibling), Booking Essential, to book please visit: https://www.growtheatre.org.uk/shop/