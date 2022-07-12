Seven Thigs To Do: Make beeswax candles and learn bushcraft tips

2 Champions from the recent Cheltenham Festival of Performing Arts: the Abbeydale Singers. Hear them live when they’ll perform some of their winning repertoire at St John’s Church, Ranmoor. Saturday, July 16 at 7.30pm. Book your tickets at www.abbeydalesingers.co.uk or pay on the door £15 (full price) £12 (conc) £6 (students). Accompanied children under 16 free.