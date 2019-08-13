Seven steps to summer family fun in Sheffield
Enjoy everything from picnics in the park, and family movement workshops, to classic family film screenings in Sheffield this week.
- Head to Concord Park in Shiregreen this Thursday, for some free family fun with Picnic in the Park, from 10am to 1pm. There will be plenty of sporty activities to keep the kids entertained, and no booking needed.
- Site Gallery will host a family Movement, Space and Choreography workshop this Saturday, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Join artists Siân Williams and Takako Hasegawa for a free, fun and energetic family workshop exploring space, movement, and choreography. No previous experience of dance or movement is necessary but please be aware the workshop will include some physical activity and contact, so comfortable clothing is advised. Ideal for children aged eight and over.
- Introduce your children to the magic of Star Wars, as Abbeydale Picture House screens the original 1977 film next Bank Holiday Monday, from 2pm. Enjoy this epic film series from the beginning, as the Rebels battle the evil Galactic Empire, led by The Emperor's most trusted servant, Darth Vader. An unforgettable adventure across the galaxy, Star Wars became a worldwide cultural phenomenon that literally changed the future of the adventure movie genre, with an iconic cast led by Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.
- Explore the woodland at Glen Howe Park as a Foresteers Family Fun Session kicks off at 10am this Friday. Take part in an forest school experience for all ages. £5 per child, including a drink and snack.
- Join The Making Space for summer holiday family activities at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet this Saturday, from 10am to 1pm. Grown-ups and children alike can enjoy exploring different materials in this weekly series of creative workshops, which are open to all visitors. This Saturday, the theme will be glass, and the following Saturday will be metal. All activities are free with museum admission, and there’s no need to book.- Head to Bishop House this Sunday for free children’s craft activities, from 11am to 3pm, on the theme of animals. There will be four or five different crafts for kids to try out this weekend, including origami, picture trails, dressing up, and a mouse hunt. Free, though a donation is appreciated.
- Enjoy a massive board-gaming afternoon next Tuesday, from 1pm-5pm at Sheffield Central Library. With over 40 games to choose from, there’s something for everyone. All children must be accompanied by an adult.