What makes you happy in Sheffield?

Seven places in Sheffield to boost your mood for International Happiness Day

With International Happiness Day on the horizon, here’s a few places you can visit in Sheffield to give your mood a lift.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:33 pm

International Happiness Day will take place on March 20th – if you’re not feeling yourself, why not give one of these places in Sheffield a visit?

1. Peace Gardens

Originally named St. Paul's Gardens, due to its connection with the now-demolished St. Paul's Church, Peace Gardens is great place to spend a an hour or two, with its tranquil atmosphere and numerous coffee shops dotted around.

2. Devonshire Green

Devonshire Green is a bit more active than Peace Gardens, complete with a concrete skate park (if that's your kind of thing). Plenty of events are held here too, including Tramlines in the summer.

3. Sheffield City Hall

Sheffield City Hall hosts a plethora of events - if you're feeling down and need something to do, why not give one of them a try? Failing that, it's surrounded by plenty of bars that you can relax in.

4. Norfolk Park

With its vast, open fields and dedicated cages, Norfolk Park is an ideal place to go for a kickabout - alternatively, if that's a bit too fast paced for your tastes, there's also plenty of beautiful scenery to take in as you walk amongst it.

