Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

Here are seven of the best.

Sheffield Vegan Market is taking over The Moor this weekend. Located next to the Moor Market, it will offer a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and more. Runs Sunday, January 16, 10.30-4pm. www.veganmarkets.co.uk

Sound therapy has been used as a healing tool for thousands of years. It aids stress reduction by breaking up emotional blockages within the body and eases you into a state of meditation. Join Christina on the first full moon of 2022 for a sound immersion to guide you inwards. On Sunday, January 16 4-5.30pm, at Yellow Arch Studios, S3 8BX. £21.43. To book visut www.eventbrite.co.uk

Macrame plant hanger workshop. Join local macrame artist Charlotte for an evening of crafting and learn the skills required to make your very own macrame plant hanger. On Tuesday, January 18, 7-8.30pm, at Small Plants, Sheffield, S10 1UH. £32.93. To book www.eventbrite.co.uk

Greenhill Park hedge planting days. Help plant lots of small, native-friendly trees which will form a new hedge along the park boundary. All are welcome to join in. On Tuesday, January 18, 11am-2pm, meeting at the Gresley Road park entrance, Lowedges, S8 7LN. Wrap up warm, as it could get chilly! Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Gravedancer plus special guests will perform pn Saturday, January 15, 7:30-10:30pm at Record Junkee, Earl Street, S1 3FP. Tickets £11.25. Minimum Age: 14. To book www.skiddle.com

Take a Kelham Island walking tour to discover fascinating stories about the area’s history, the successes and the tragedies of the people who made the area what it is, and an insight into how the area became the Kelham Island of today. On Sunday, January 16. £10. To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sheffield Steel Roller Derby. Turn around, skate backwards, fall safely, jump, hit, and so much more! At Skate Central, S2 4DF, on Wednesday, January 19, from 6.30-9pm. £7.06-£17.84. Please read the information at www.eventbrite.co.uk

