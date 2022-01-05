Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

It runs from Monday, January 10 until Saturday, January 15 at the Lyceum Theatre. For prices and tickets visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Here are six more events taking place in Sheffield this week.

ROFL Comedy Club runs every Friday and Saturday night with top comedians from all over the world live on stage along with the resident MC, the multi award-winning Harriet Dyer. ROFL Comedy Club Sheffield is at 124 Devonshire Street. Doors 7pm. Tickets £15 from https://roflcomedy.com/

Sharing the View: Philosophy in the Gallery. Join with others to look into the ideas that emerge when you look at art together. At Graves Gallery, S1 1XZ, from Friday, January 14, 10.30am-12pm. Free, donations are welcome. Book online via museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

The new season of ‘Railway Rambles’ organised by the Penistone Line Partnership starts this Saturday, January 8. Departing Sheffield station at 9.03am, Meadowhall 9.09am to Wombwell for a nine mile linear route. For a free copy of the new programme please text 07908450444 or call Stuart on 01522 534655.

Circus Minis offers a mixture of age appropriate basic skills such as hula hoop, scarf juggling, plate spinning, diablo, bucket stilts, flower sticks, beam, silk cocoons and trapeze. For children aged 4-7 on Sunday, January 9, 10-11am. Price is £6.50/child. For further details email [email protected]

Got some shiny new board games for Christmas and want to offload some old ones? Bring them to a game swap and maybe bag a bargain on Sunday, January 9, 10-2pm at the Treehouse board game cafe, Boston Street. Visit www.treehousesheffield.com/events/big-game-swap-jan22

Sewing machines for beginners helps people to learn the basics, from loading the bobbin to straight and zig-zag stitches, dress making, seams and applique. On Saturday, January 8, Hagglers Corner. Tickets £38- £40. Visit rwssheffield.co.uk

