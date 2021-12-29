Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

The Sheffield Treasure Hunt Trail is a sure winner for aspiring spies in training. Take the reigns with a downloadable PDF which you can buy on the day, £9.99.It’s got your route ready to follow and a few clues to confound even the most experienced treasure hunters! You’ll find the answers all over the city on statues, signposts and buildings. The quest is approximately 1.5 miles long and should take around two hours. Visit www.treasuretrails.co.uk for more details.

Sheffield’s Tropical Butterfly House will reopen after Christmas on January, 4. Why not purchase an animal feed bundle including live mealworms to feed the meerkats, grass nuts to feed the goats, a veggie pot to feed the guinea pigs and a nectar pot to feed the colourful lorikeets? At Woodsetts Road, North Anston, S25 4EQ. For tickets visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/

Speak the Word is an online poetry and spoken word writing workshop with a friendly, inclusive and encouraging group. Whoever you are and whatever your relationship with poetry, they would love you to join them. January, 1, 6-7.30pm. Free. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Celebrate Elvis Presley's 87th birthday during the latest music history livestream showcasing video selections of his best musical, television, film and concert performances. On January 8, 2022, 9-11pm. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

An online class will introduce people to Tai Chi and Qigong. Learn low-impact movements designed to release stress, improve balance and increase energy. After registering, you will receive a link through Eventbrite to attend the lesson on January, 7, 10-10.45am. Free.

Everyone is welcome to a Crabtree Ponds volunteer work day next week. Help check the reserve then get stuck in with some practical site improvements. Crabtree Ponds Nature Reserve, S5 7BJ. January, 3, 10am-noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

A walk above and along the Loxley Valley. Walk through the lovely countryside. Start at Loxley Road, S6 6RU. 6miles. For full details www.bradfield-walkers.org.uk

