Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week
Enjoy the Elves and the Shoemaker presented by Motley-Minded Cobblers. It’s nearly Christmas and the elves are hard at work, except two of them and they’re here to tell you a story, the story of how they saved Christmas. This is a show about friendship, bravery, and how the smallest act of kindness can change someone's life. At Theatre Deli, Sheffield city centre, December, 20, 10-11am. Tickets £6.95 – £27.09 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
Filled with joy, cheer and Christmas spirit, this annual Christmas concert is a wonderful way to celebrate and finish the year. Featuring Christmas classics with a twist, stunning choreography and fantastic performances. At Lady Mabel Hall, Ecclesfield School, on December, 19, 2-4pm. Tickets £4.20 & £9.20 from app.etickets.to/buy/?e=18940
The Sheffield Chorale's annual candlelit service of lessons and carols will be c onducted by new musical director Josh Stephens and accompanied on the organ by Derek Grover at St John's Church, Ranmoor, today December, 16 at 7.30pm. There is no ticket fee for this performance but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Baby Basics and Sheffield S6 Foodbank.
Sheffield University Drama Society presents William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night. A host of well-loved characters make this play one of Shakespeare’s greatest and most popular works. At the University Drama Studio, Shearwood Road. December, 15-18 at 7.30pm. Tickets £11, £9 concs from https://sheffielddrama.com/twelfth-night/
The Haze Christmas Show wil l bring s pecial guests Rog Patterson & Paul Chisnell to The Greystones pub on December, 20 at 7pm. Tickets £11. www.wegottickets.com
Wear your Christmas Jumper to a family fun night packed with games, plus a visit from a special guest. At Norton House Country Club, S8 8HD on December, 17 at 7pm. Tickets £7.06 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
Join 'Perfumer of the People' Michael Borkowsky for a chance to make your very own perfume - Just in time for Christmas! Workshop at the Fronteer Gallery, S2 5TS on December, 18 2-4pm. Tickets £30 from www.eventbrite.co.uk