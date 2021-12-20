Seven of the best events in Sheffield this Christmas week

Here are seven of the best things to do in and around the city this week.

Are you feeling burnt out, frazzled or exhausted? Join a candlelit restorative yoga and melt away in a serene space as for an hour and a half of relaxation and restoration.

At Alive Health Beauty & Yoga, Calver Bridge, S32 3XA, on December, 23, 7-8.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

A Christmas Rocks party night is coming to Crookes Social Club. Live in the concert room HRB band will be playing hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s with a few classic Christmas tunes thrown in. On December 24, 7pm and free entry, All welcome including families and non members.

St John's Chapeltown is hosting a Christingle service. There will be a few puppets, and a Christingle to take home. Held at The Thomas Chambers Newton Memorial Hall, S35 1SX, on December, 24, 3-4pm. Free. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Are you ready to revel in a night of dancing and dabbing? Bada Bingo Winter Wonderland is at Buzz Bingo Sheffield, 299 Cricket Inn Road, S2 5AU, on December 23, 8.45pm (last entry 9:45pm). Minimum age is 18. Tickets from www.skiddle.com

A Christmas Eve bottomless brunch with stunning dishes, festive cocktails and a live performance from talented Holly Johnson is at Silversmiths Restaurant, Sheffield city centre, on December 24. Bookings can be made for up to six people between 12pm – 3pm. £35 per person. Visit https://silversmithsrestaurant.co.uk/book/

The Pixie and the Pudding. A magical, musical family show with a storyline accessible for children aged four and over, it explores ideas of tradition, rural life versus city life, friendship and being kind.At the Studio Theatre, Norfolk Street, until January 2. Visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Oughtibridge Brass Band will be performing carols and raising money for the PDSA, followed by Jim and Mick performing their traditional spot at The Dorothy Pax, Arch 17, Wharf Street, on December 24, 4.30-6.30pm. It is free to enter.

