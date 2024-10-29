Autumn can be a mixed bag when it comes to the weather, so it’s all about making the most of those sunny days in the great outdoors.
The nights may be drawing in, but that gorgeous golden sunlight that autumn brings means the villages dotted around Sheffield are as stunning as ever as the trees turn from green to vibrant orange.
Below, we’ve picked out 11 of the prettiest villages near Sheffield that are perfect for a day trip over the next few weeks of autumn.
1. Hathersage
Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café. You can also visit Hathersage Swimming Pool (pictured), a picturesque, heated open air pool. | National World
2. Castleton
Castleton, in the picturesque Hope Valley, is only around a 45-minute drive from Sheffield and boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Peak District. There are a number of caves to explore, you can climb the steps to the Norman ruins of Peveril Castle, overlooking the village, or you can take it easy and visit one of the man cafés, tea rooms and pubs. There are also some great shops, several selling jewellery made from the semi-precious stone Blue John, which is unique to the area. | National World
3. Wentworth
Wentworth, in Rotherham, is an estate village tied to the landmark country pile Wentworth Woodhouse. It features two churches, charming cottages, farms, two traditional pubs, a garden centre, shops and craft businesses. | National World
4. Low Bradfield
Low Bradfield - the sister village of nearby High Bradfield - is within the boundary of the city of Sheffield, just over six miles from the city centre. It has a cricket pitch and a café/art shop called The Schoolrooms, and Flask End, a village shop, tearoom and post office, which is pictured here on the right. | National World