2 . Castleton

Castleton, in the picturesque Hope Valley, is only around a 45-minute drive from Sheffield and boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Peak District. There are a number of caves to explore, you can climb the steps to the Norman ruins of Peveril Castle, overlooking the village, or you can take it easy and visit one of the man cafés, tea rooms and pubs. There are also some great shops, several selling jewellery made from the semi-precious stone Blue John, which is unique to the area. | National World