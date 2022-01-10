Round Sheffield Run: 9 running races and physical challenges in and around Sheffield you can take part in this year

From Half marathons, 10Ks and charity runs, there’s something for all abilities, with some excellent routes across the stunning Peak District.
These are some of the main running events taking place in and around Sheffield this year that you can participate in.
1. Round Sheffield Run
The Round Sheffield Run is a 20k race split across 11 timed stages in and around the city. The summer edition takes place on June 25 and 26.
2. Sheffield Half Marathon
The Sheffield Half Marathon is a notoriously hilly course which sees runners make their way all the way up to Ringinglow. It attracts large numbers every year who take part for fun and for charity. The event this year will take place on Sunday, March 27.
3. Endcliffe Park 10K
Endcliffe Park is a creative multi-terrain run on grass, road, paved paths and flowing woodland trails. The event attracts a wide range of running abilities, from those completing their first-ever 10k to those who have represented their country at the highest level. The date for this year's race has not yet been revealed but it usually takes place in October.
4. The Percy Pud 10K
This race held in the winter months has grown in popularity since it first started. Traditionally each finisher in the race receives a Christmas pudding for their efforts. The event is set to take place on December 4.
