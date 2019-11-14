Rotherham Christmas light switch-on cancelled as heavy rain hits South Yorkshire

Rotherham Christmas light switch-on has been cancelled due to the weather

A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place for Rotherham up until 10pm this evening with rain expected to fall for much of the night followed by scattered showers on Friday.

The warning comes just a week after Sheffield was battered by flooding with Doncaster still feeling the effects of the severe weather.

Due to the poor weather conditions Rotherham Council have made the decision to cancel the Christmas light switch-on which had been due to take place in All Saints' Square from 5.30pm tonight.

The council tweeted: “Due to the high winds and poor weather conditions it is with regret that this evening’s Christmas Light Switch On will be cancelled.

“We apologise for any upset this may cause however the health and safety of our performers, residents and visitors is our first priority.”

No further details have been released as to whether the event will be rescheduled.