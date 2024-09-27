Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers at the first headliner to be announced at the Rock N Roll Circus 2025- and the set will form part of the band’s 20th anniversary.

Don Valley Bowl is set to host the 2025 edition of the Rock N Roll Circus festival, which will run over four days, kicking off on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The event will see an all-day party in honour of Reverend and the Makers’ birthday take place on Saturday, August 30. It will mark two decades of one of Sheffield’s most innovative musical collectives, fronted by local hero Jon McClure, affectionately known as "The Reverend”.

Reverend and The Makers - who are currently in the studio working on a new album - have carved out a unique legacy in the British music scene. From their debut album ‘The State of Things’, which produced the UK Top 10 hit ‘Heavyweight Champion of the World’, to their most recent release, ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’, the band has continued to evolve.

Rock N Roll Circus will entertain thousands of music fans once more in Sheffield next summer. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

Over the past two decades, Jon McClure and his band have consistently pushed boundaries, releasing six Top 20 albums and adapting to changes in the industry.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Jon McClure. “We’ve seen the highs and the lows, but one thing has always stayed the same—our love for music and our love for Sheffield.

“I was at Rock N Roll Circus this summer and I loved it. This anniversary show is going to be something special. It’s more than a gig; it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built over 20 years. I can’t wait to share it with the fans who have been with us every step of the way.”

The 20th-anniversary show has had a line-up curated by McClure himself. It includes an eclectic mix of legendary performers and rising stars, including a DJ set by Groove Armada, and live performances from The Libertines’ Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, The Lottery Winners, Everly Pregnant Brothers, and Harriet Rose.

For next year’s event, Day Fever, an all-day clubbing experience, will provide a continuous party atmosphere for festival-goers.

This year’s three-day Rock N Roll Circus event, which kicked off on August 29, saw performances from South Yorkshire legends like Richard Hawley, Milburn, and Becky Hill.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure, nicknamed The Reverend, has curated his own festival line up for a day at Rock N Roll Circus 2025 as part of the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations. | Dean Atkins

Next year’s event will again see three stages of live performances and circus acts, and continue to build its reputation for blending the excitement of a traditional music festival with the magic and spectacle of the circus.

Festival organiser Ali O’Reilly, said: “We are beyond excited to be bringing Rock N Roll Circus back to Sheffield next summer, and what better way to do it than with Reverend and The Makers’ 20th anniversary celebration? This is going to be a day to remember, with amazing performances, a true carnival atmosphere, and the Sheffield community coming together once again to create something extraordinary. We’re building on the momentum from last year, and 2025 will be even bigger and better.”

How do I get my ticket for Rock N Roll Circus 2025?

Pre-sale tickets for this event will be available from 10am on Wednesday, October 2. Fans must sign up for the pre-sale by clicking here.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am on Friday, October 4 by clicking here.

For more information visit: www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk.