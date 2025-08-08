Without any record company backing, The Reytons have shot to stardom in the last eight years with a number one album, an almost sold-out arena tour and a critically acclaimed homecoming show in Rotherham in 2024.

Cap it off with a knockout performance as the Saturday headliners at Tramlines 2025 and the boys are quickly becoming one of South Yorkshire’s hot-ones-to-watch.

Now, the indie band has announced they are set to take over the capital as well, and are booked to perform at the OVO Arena Wembley for a one-off show on Saturday, December 6.

“This one’s special. Wembley’s got that history, that legacy, in music and in football,” frontman Jonny Yerrell told NME.

“Not everyone’s lucky enough to go down and see their team, but as a fan once said when we played Sheffield Arena – ‘it’s like going to a cup final that we’ve already won’. We’re taking that energy to the capital. A gig for everyone. A night to celebrate. We’re All Reytons Aren’t We?”

It’s a testament to the power of loyal fans, word-of-mouth virality and staying close to your roots.

But even a gig at Wembley will have to be something special to match the energy of the their critically acclaimed homecoming show at Clifton Park in July 2024.

The concert held drew thousands of attendees from across the nation, with some travelling from as far as Glasgow and Southampton. It marked the largest outdoor music event ever held at Clifton Park, attracting tens of thousands of fans.

In fact, the park was referenced in The Reytons’ track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

These pictures from the night in July 2024 capture fans having a blast and the boys revelling in their stardom on stage. How many of these fans will make the trek to London to see The Reyons play Wembley?

1 . The Reytons' homecoming show at Rotherham's Clifton Park Just a snapshot of the incredible day at Clifton Park when The Reytons played their incredible homecoming show | Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Taking centre stage Reytons' frontman Jonny Yerrell takes centre stage | Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . Taking it seriously Reytons' bass player Lee Holland | Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales