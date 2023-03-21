Review: Terrifying new ride The Curse opens at Alton Towers theme park

Alton Towers has a terrifyingly good reputation for scaring its visitors senseless - and this weekend they got even better at it.

The Curse at Alton Manor is officially open to anyone brave - or stupid - enough to ride on it. Believe me, it does not disappoint.

I definitely fell into the latter category when I nervously stepped into what is described as the resort’s "most immersive dark ride" to date.

The ride-through haunted house tells the horrific story of young Emily Alton who met an very untimely, though festive, early death.

This is nothing like the old fashioned, creaky ghost trains of my childhood. This is spookiness 2023 style and the special effects are fantastic.

Many of them are a first for a UK theme park – from twisted projection mapping technology that transports you into Emily’s own doll’s house, to mirrors that play tricks by blurring the lines between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

Ride deeper into the historic Manor as Emily just wants to play. Left alone in the attic, with nothing but her doll’s house, Emily becomes lonely and forgotten.

With nothing but the sound of music and laughter of the parties hosted by her parents, her hatred grew, fuelled by frustration and bitterness.

Dark forces surround Emily, becoming a vessel for the evil that has seeped into every corner of the Manor.Are you scared yet?

I was and have to admit I hadn't even been particularly looking forward to my ride - but I survived to tell the tale.

Alton Towers fans will love this and, although we weren't always sure whether to laugh or cry, so did my family regardless of age.

It isn't recommended for young children and I would personally suggest you prepare for lots of screaming but it is definitely not one to be missed.

Would I ride The Curse again? It might take me years to build up the courage ... I've only been to Scarefest once and never dared return.

For those less inclined to scare themselves silly, there is a whole season of events on the way including Mardi Gras, Oktoberfest and Fireworks Spectacular, plus Festival of Thrills including a new The Smiler themed takeover.

And, of course, all the usual rides which range for the extremes of Oblivion and Smiler to the wonderful CBeebies Land.