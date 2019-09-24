King Edwards Swimming Pool on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhill, was built in the 1930s with money from the parents of pupils at the nearby King Edward VII Upper School.

It was taken over by the city council in the 1970s before the community trust took control in January 1993 when the local authority said it could no longer afford to keep the building open.

Today the trust runs the facility as a charity – and the place is popular, having about 800 children on its books for swimming lessons arranged directly with the pool or through their schools.

Over the summer, a restricted programme was introduced to allow the installation of new flooring, benches, cubicles, showers, lighting, mirrors and toilets in the women’s changing rooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work cost £75,000, and was carried out with a loan from Key Fund, a social enterprise that provides finance to help community ventures.

John Cawthorne, who chairs the King Edwards Swimming Pool Trust, said: “The trust has worked extremely hard in recent years to give the pool a long-term sustainable future and these latest improvements are part of ongoing plans to upgrade the pool.

“We now aim to turn our attention to the male changing accommodation. We have recognised the need to refurbish the out-of-date female changing accommodation for a number of years. Now, thanks to the help of Key Fund, we have been able to carry out the work.

“We thank customers for their patience during the disruption to our normal programme and we are sure they will welcome the improvements. We also hope that new customers will also take advantage of them and perhaps try the pool for the first time.”

Jason Howard, the pool's manager, agreed that the latest upgrade had been promised ‘for a long time’. “We fully believe the wait has been worthwhile,” he said.

The King Edwards programme features public sessions, adult swimming lessons, over-50s sessions, parent and child classes and aqua aerobics. It offers lifeguard training and is available for private hire.

A group of business people stepped in to take over the facility in the early 1990s, when closure was threatened as the council was reorganising its sporting venues around the World Student Games. It was previously run by the authority completely separate from the school.