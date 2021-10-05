Region's finest print artwork to be showcased as Sheffield Print Fair returns next month

The Sheffield Print Fair will return on November 13 at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery - and organisers are keener than ever to put on an inspiring event after the enforced year off caused by Covid 19.

The event, which is now in its eighth year, aims to showcase the finest printmaking art from the region and beyond whilst also showing people how the processes work.

This year there will be over forty selected printmakers from all over the UK, working with a wide range of techniques from lino cutting to lithography to give visitors a true insight into the diverse art form that is Fine Art Printmaking.

The festival will showcase work like this by James Bywood.

Organisers have again secured promotional support from Sheffield based online selling platform Folksy, printmaking suppliers Hawthorns and print manufacturers Awesome Merchandise.

There will be live and interactive print demonstrations throughout the day, alongside a free ‘have a go’ print workshop for children.

Previous exhibitors who attended the event said: “The fair felt lively and busy and I enjoyed the experience of demonstrating, it was great having so many people who wanted to have a go.”

“I had a great day, the venue was really well laid out, I had lots of sales and met so many talented printmakers.”

“It was a superb venue with a good atmosphere. I thought the standard and variety of work from all the stall holders was very good. The footfall was brilliant. Clearly you had done a very good job organising this event and it made all the effort worthwhile.”

Artists taking part include Laura Slater, Kid Acne, Nell Smith, Sarah Abbott and Angus Vasili plus many others.

The event at the Millennium Gallery will take place between 10 am and 4 pm.

Entry is £1 (free for under 16s), and the first 50 people through the door also get a free limited edition Sheffield Print Fair tote bag, designed by Marko and printed by AM.