News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Champagne on The Rocks at Higger Tor taken by Fiona KayChampagne on The Rocks at Higger Tor taken by Fiona Kay
Champagne on The Rocks at Higger Tor taken by Fiona Kay

Readers Picture Competition: Celebrate September’s win with champagne

Congratulations to Fiona Kay for her excellent picture of Champagne on The Rocks at Higger Tor, which wins September’s prize.
By Angela Furniss
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:57 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas. The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Sheffield Water Feature (or not)? By Jim Delaney

1. Sheffield Water Feature (or not)?

Sheffield Water Feature (or not)? By Jim Delaney Photo: Jim Delaney

Photo Sales
Nells Croft taken by Helen Toulson

2. Nells Croft

Nells Croft taken by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Photo Sales
Leaf taken by Michael Nind

3. Leaf

Leaf taken by Michael Nind Photo: Michael Nind

Photo Sales
Juvenile Dipper on the Porter Brook by John Scholey

4. Juvenile Dipper on the Porter Brook

Juvenile Dipper on the Porter Brook by John Scholey Photo: John Scholey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield