Readers Picture Competition: Celebrate September’s win with champagne
Congratulations to Fiona Kay for her excellent picture of Champagne on The Rocks at Higger Tor, which wins September’s prize.
By Angela Furniss
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:57 BST
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas. The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
