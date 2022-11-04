Reader Picture Competition: Woodland fungi find wins October’s prize
Congratulations to Simon Temple for his beautiful find of fungi at Dale Dike, a real treat for anyone to find it, at this time of the year! Well done he wins a £25 gift voucher to spend at Atkinson's.
By Angela Furniss
39 minutes ago
Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for November? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!
Page 1 of 5