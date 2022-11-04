News you can trust since 1887
Fungi around Dale Dike reservoir taken by Simon Temple

Reader Picture Competition: Woodland fungi find wins October’s prize

Congratulations to Simon Temple for his beautiful find of fungi at Dale Dike, a real treat for anyone to find it, at this time of the year! Well done he wins a £25 gift voucher to spend at Atkinson's.

By Angela Furniss
39 minutes ago

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for November? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1. Autumnal colours

Autumnal colours by @JohnH14458271

Photo: @JohnH14458271

2. Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens taken by Tim Wragg

Photo: Tim Wragg

3. Robin in the woods

Robin in the woods by Helen Toulson

Photo: Helen Toulson

4. Bluebells

Bluebells taken by Irene Gilsenan

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

