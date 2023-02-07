Reader Picture Competition: Weir wall art to Magpie Mine’s in Derbyshire
Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.
By Angela Furniss
29 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:19pm
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
