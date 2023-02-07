News you can trust since 1887
Wall Art on the Sheffield Five Weirs walk by Irene Gilsenan

Reader Picture Competition: Weir wall art to Magpie Mine’s in Derbyshire

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.

By Angela Furniss
29 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:19pm

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

1. Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens taken by Caz Cutts

Photo: Caz Cutts

2. Hallamshire Golf course

Hallamshire Golf course by Caroline Denby Hollis

Photo: Caroline Denby Hollis

3. Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland taken by Helen Toulson

Photo: Helen Toulson

4. Whirlow

Whirlow taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

