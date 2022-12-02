News you can trust since 1887
Long-Back cow spotted at Burbage taken by Mike Barker

Reader Picture Competition: Very long-backed cow scoops November’s prize

Congratulations to Mike Barker for spotting this long-backed cow at Burbage, an excellent shot!

By Angela Furniss
21 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 8:56am

Well done he wins a £25 gift voucher to spend at Atkinson's. Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for December?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

1. Mexborough Montegue Hospital

Mexborough Montegue Hospital by @JohnH14458271

Photo: @JohnH14458271

2. Ducks

Ducks taken by Helen Toulson

Photo: Helen Toulson

3. High Bradfield

High Bradfield taken by John Hague

Photo: John Hague

4. Autumn

Autumn taken by Caz Cutts

Photo: Caz Cutts

SheffieldPeak District