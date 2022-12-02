Reader Picture Competition: Very long-backed cow scoops November’s prize
Congratulations to Mike Barker for spotting this long-backed cow at Burbage, an excellent shot!
By Angela Furniss
21 minutes ago
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 8:56am
Well done he wins a £25 gift voucher to spend at Atkinson's. Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for December?
The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
