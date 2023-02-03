News you can trust since 1887
Sunrise at Win Hill taken by Helen Toulson

Reader Picture Competition: Sunrise shot of Win Hill win’s January’s £25 prize

Congratulations to Helen Touslon for winning January’s reader picture competition with her stunning sunrise at Win Hill.

By Angela Furniss
58 minutes ago

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues:

www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

1. Squirrel

Squirrel taken by Brooke Stevens

Photo: Brooke Stevens

2. Waterfall

Waterfall taken by Jennifer Rowlett

Photo: Jennifer Rowlett

3. Heritage Day

Heritage Day, Handsworth Sword Dancers by Andrea Watts

Photo: Andrea Watts

4. Caz Cutts

Caz Cutts with the Mayor of Sheffield opening the new Lidl store in High Green

Photo: Caz Cutts

