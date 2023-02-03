Reader Picture Competition: Sunrise shot of Win Hill win’s January’s £25 prize
Congratulations to Helen Touslon for winning January’s reader picture competition with her stunning sunrise at Win Hill.
By Angela Furniss
58 minutes ago
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues:
www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
