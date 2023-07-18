News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Shiregreen taken by @CazCutts1Shiregreen taken by @CazCutts1
Shiregreen taken by @CazCutts1

Reader Picture Competition: Rainbows shine bright in Sheffield for readers

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in again by our readers.
By Angela Furniss
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Swallow feeding time by Helen Toulson

1. Swallow feeding time

Swallow feeding time by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Photo Sales
Bottoms up by Catherine Langan

2. Bottoms up

Bottoms up by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan

Photo Sales
Sheffield taken by Chelsie Martin

3. Sheffield

Sheffield taken by Chelsie Martin Photo: Chelsie Martin

Photo Sales
Jason Heppenstall sculpture taken by Nick Duggan

4. Jason Heppenstall sculpture

Jason Heppenstall sculpture taken by Nick Duggan Photo: Nick Duggan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SheffieldRainbows