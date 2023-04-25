News you can trust since 1887
Beautiful Derbyshire by Pat Hutchinson

Reader Picture Competition: Pictures are on cue from our readers this week

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.

By Angela Furniss
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:34 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Friday Flowers taken by @JohnH14458271

1. Friday Flowers

Friday Flowers taken by @JohnH14458271

Abbeyfield Park taken by Brook Stevens

2. Abbeyfield Park

Abbeyfield Park taken by Brook Stevens

Hollow Meadows by Neil Porter

3. Hollow Meadows

Hollow Meadows by Neil Porter

Snowdrops taken by Helen Toulson

4. Snowdrops

Snowdrops taken by Helen Toulson

