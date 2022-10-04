News you can trust since 1887
Peacock butterfly taken by Andy Wood

Reader Picture Competition: Peacock butterfly shot lands competition prize

Congratulations to Andy Wood for winning September’s Reader Picture Competition with his stunning peacock butterfly shot. He wins a £25 gift voucher to spend at Atkinsons.

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:05 pm

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2.

1. Crookes Valley Park

Crookes Valley Park taken by Brooke Stevens

Photo: Brooke Stevens

2. Bridge over troubled water

Bridge over troubled water by Wayne Oliver

Photo: Wayne Oliver

3. The Old Fulwood Annexe Hospital

The Old Fulwood Annexe Hospital by Andy Wood

Photo: Andy Wood

4. Sculpture detail Chatsworth

Sculpture detail Chatsworth

Photo: Neil Porter

