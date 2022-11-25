News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Lights on the Moor taken by Jennifer Rowlett

Reader Picture Competition: Lights shine bright on the Moor’s Ferris Wheel

As November's reader picture competition comes to a close the winner will be announced next week in the Telegraph.

By Angela Furniss
4 minutes ago

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!

1. Christmas trees

Busy setting up the Christmas trees at St Mary's chesterfield taken by Helen Toulson

Photo: Helen Toulson

Photo Sales

2. Sunset at Foxhouse

Sunset at Foxhouse taken by Helen Toulson

Photo: Helen Toulson

Photo Sales

3. Forge Dam

Forge Dam taken by Caroline Denby Hollis

Photo: Caroline Denby Hollis

Photo Sales

4. Mist on moor

Mist on moor near Mitchell Field taken by Rachel Rowlands

Photo: Rachel Rowlands

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
TelegraphSheffieldPeak DistrictTwitter