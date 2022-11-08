Reader Picture Competition: Lesser known Long-Back cow spotted at Burbage
From delightful autumnal scenes to Buttons the pygmy goat, all beautiful shots for the November competition!
By Angela Furniss
36 minutes ago
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 1:10pm
Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for November?
The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!
