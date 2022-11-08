News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The lesser known Burbage Long-Back?! Taken by Mike Barker

Reader Picture Competition: Lesser known Long-Back cow spotted at Burbage

From delightful autumnal scenes to Buttons the pygmy goat, all beautiful shots for the November competition!

By Angela Furniss
36 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 1:10pm

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for November?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!

1. Autumn colours

Autumn colours taken by @JohnH14458271

Photo: @JohnH14458271

Photo Sales

2. Hathersage Church

Hathersage Church taken by Andrea Watts

Photo: Andrea Watts

Photo Sales

3. Curly sheep

Curly sheep taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

Photo Sales

4. Peace Doves Cathedral

Peace Doves Cathedral taken by Christine Rose

Photo: Christine Rose

Photo Sales
SheffieldPeak DistrictTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 5