Globe Thistle, Manor Castle taken by John Scholey
Reader Picture Competition: Globe Thistle wins John the picture prize for July

Congratulations to John Scholey on his excellent pic ture of this Globe Thistle.
By Angela Furniss
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Rainbow taken by Gemma Walker

1. Rainbow

Rainbow taken by Gemma Walker

Ecclesfield Church taken by Brooke Stevens

2. Ecclesfield Church

Ecclesfield Church taken by Brooke Stevens

More bees taken by Andrea Watts

3. More bees

More bees taken by Andrea Watts

Peak District taken by Helen Toulson

4. Peak District

Peak District taken by Helen Toulson

