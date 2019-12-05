Reader Picture Competition: Globe Thistle wins John the picture prize for July
Congratulations to John Scholey on his excellent pic ture of this Globe Thistle.
By Angela Furniss
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
