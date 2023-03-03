Reader Picture Competition: Frosty photo of park win's February’s prize
Congratulations to Andy Wood who wins February’s prize with his frosty shot in Endcliffe Park – well done!
By Angela Furniss
1 hour ago
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?
The best photograph each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk Email images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] Good luck to everyone!
