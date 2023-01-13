News you can trust since 1887
Sunset at Ladybower taken by Helen Toulson

Reader Picture Competition: From sunsets to chubby robins at the Dam Flask

Great shots are still coming in from sunsets to chubby robins.

By Angela Furniss
6 minutes ago

Why not enter your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card which is currently accepted by over 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!

1. Fairy castle in the Winter Gardens

Fairy castle in the Winter Gardens by Christine Rose

Photo: Christine Rose

2. Bamford Mill, Peak District

Bamford Mill, Peak District taken by Julia Allen

Photo: Julia Allen

3. Sheffield Street art

Sheffield Street art taken by Irene Gilsenan

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

4. Iron Henry wears tinsel

Iron Henry wears tinsel taken by Jenny Owen

Photo: Jenny Owen

