News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
8 minutes ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
57 minutes ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
2 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
13 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
Daffodils welcome spring in Ecclesall by @bellsandbikes
Daffodils welcome spring in Ecclesall by @bellsandbikes
Daffodils welcome spring in Ecclesall by @bellsandbikes

Reader Picture Competition: From Spring daffodils to a beautiful kingfisher

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.

By Angela Furniss
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard (www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk), which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues:

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Kingfisher taken by Mariam Dawson

1. Kingfisher

Kingfisher taken by Mariam Dawson Photo: Mariam Dawson

Photo Sales
Looking towards Stannington by Joan Buckland

2. Looking towards Stannington

Looking towards Stannington by Joan Buckland Photo: Joan Buckland

Photo Sales
Sunset over Eyam taken by Helen Toulson

3. Sunset over Eyam

Sunset over Eyam taken by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Photo Sales
Granelli's taken by John Gorman

4. Granelli's

Granelli's taken by John Gorman Photo: John Gorman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Sheffield