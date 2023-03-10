Reader Picture Competition: From snowdrops to a lovely splash of colour
Some beautiful photographs have been sent in by our readers this week, as always. You never disappoint us.
By Angela Furniss
14 minutes ago
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?
The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre gift card – www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk - which is currently accepted by more than 85 venues across our city centre.
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
