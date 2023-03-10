News you can trust since 1887
Snowdrops in Dore taken by Rod Ismay
Reader Picture Competition: From snowdrops to a lovely splash of colour

Some beautiful photographs have been sent in by our readers this week, as always. You never disappoint us.

By Angela Furniss
14 minutes ago

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre gift card – www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk - which is currently accepted by more than 85 venues across our city centre.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Bare tree with crocuses by Andrea Watts

1. Bare tree with crocuses

Photo: Andrea Watts

Sheffield City Centre taken by Brooke Stevens

2. Sheffield City Centre

Photo: Brooke Stevens

Tinsley viaduct taken by @bellsandbikes

3. Tinsley viaduct

Photo: @bellsandbikes

Wentworth Gardens taken by @JohnH14458271

4. Wentworth Gardens

Photo: @JohnH14458271

