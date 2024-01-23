News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Valiant Heroes taken by Andrea WattsValiant Heroes taken by Andrea Watts
Valiant Heroes taken by Andrea Watts

Reader Picture Competition: From sailing on Dam Flask to a bird's eye view

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in again by our readers.
By Angela Furniss
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:39 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Clumber Park taken by Mike Nind

1. Clumber Park

Clumber Park taken by Mike Nind Photo: Mike Nind

Photo Sales
Sailing on Dam Flask taken by Rita Hodkin

2. Sailing on Dam Flask

Sailing on Dam Flask taken by Rita Hodkin Photo: Rita Hodkin

Photo Sales
Snowdrops by @JohnH14458271

3. Snowdrops

Snowdrops by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

Photo Sales
Deer taken by Mariam Dawson

4. Deer

Deer taken by Mariam Dawson Photo: Mariam Dawson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield