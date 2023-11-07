News you can trust since 1887
Reader Picture Competition: From pumpkins to an arched window view

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in again by our readers.
By Angela Furniss
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Peak District by Helen Toulson

1. Peak District

Peak District by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Up and away taken by @JohnH14458271

2. Up and away

Up and away taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

Sheffield University by Andrea Watts

3. Sheffield University

Sheffield University by Andrea Watts Photo: Andrea Watts

Chatsworth taken by Caroline Denby Hollis

4. Chatsworth

Chatsworth taken by Caroline Denby Hollis Photo: Caroline Denby Hollis

