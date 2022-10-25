News you can trust since 1887
Fungi around Dale Dike reservoir by Simon Temple

Reader Picture Competition: From Dale Dyke fungi to Derek the highland bull

As October's reader picture competition comes to a close, the winner will be announced next week in the Telegraph.

By Angela Furniss
39 minutes ago

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for November? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!

1. Millhouses Park

Millhouses Park taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

2. Hartington signal box

Hartington signal box taken by Jennifer Rowlett

Photo: Jennifer Rowlett

3. Mexborough Canal

Mexborough Canal taken by @JohnH14458271

Photo: @JohnH14458271

4. Autumnal traffic light trees

Autumnal traffic light trees by Wayne Oliver

Photo: Wayne Oliver

