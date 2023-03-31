News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
1 hour ago Man facing life sentence after jurors find him guilty of Sheffield dad's murder
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
19 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
21 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
Sheffield Marathon taken by @bellsandbikes
Sheffield Marathon taken by @bellsandbikes
Sheffield Marathon taken by @bellsandbikes

Reader Picture Competition: From daffodils in bloom to furry spring lambs

Find out next week who is March’s reader picture competition winner.

By Angela Furniss
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:06 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Caramac the itchy pygmy goat by Catherine Langan

1. Caramac

Caramac the itchy pygmy goat by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan

Photo Sales
'Look Up’ in Sheffield taken by Rebekah Matthews

2. 'Look Up’ in Sheffield

'Look Up’ in Sheffield taken by Rebekah Matthews Photo: Rebekah Matthews

Photo Sales
Hillsborough Park taken by Brooke Stevens

3. Hillsborough Park

Hillsborough Park taken by Brooke Stevens Photo: Brooke Stevens

Photo Sales
Hellebores in the park taken by @JohnH14458271

4. Hellebores in the park

Hellebores in the park taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Sheffield