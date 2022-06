Don’t miss out on the chance to win a £25 voucher to spend at Atkinsons.

This week’s reader selections range from squirrels at the Botanical Gardens to the Grenoside Gala.

Submit as many pictures of Sheffield or the Peak District as you like.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck!

Undefined: twitter

1. Past meets present - hand sanitiser on the window sill at Bishops House Museum Past meets present - hand sanitiser on the window sill at Bishops House Museum by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan Photo Sales

2. Kelham Island Kelham Island by David McWilliams (upthebracketdmcw) Photo: David McWilliams (upthebracketdmcw) Photo Sales

3. Fingerpost points to Hollowford Road Fingerpost points to Hollowford Road by @doristhehat Photo: @doristhehat Photo Sales

4. Sunrise Sunrise taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271 Photo Sales