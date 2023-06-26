News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Bee and Poppy taken by Jenny OwenBee and Poppy taken by Jenny Owen
Bee and Poppy taken by Jenny Owen

Reader Picture Competition: From busy bees to a cheeky woodpecker

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.
By Angela Furniss
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Christchurch, Stannington taken by Jakki Freeman

1. Christchurch, Stannington

Christchurch, Stannington taken by Jakki Freeman Photo: Jakki Freeman

Photo Sales
Sheffield taken by Chelsie Martin

2. Sheffield

Sheffield taken by Chelsie Martin Photo: Chelsie Martin

Photo Sales
Speckled Wood taken by Andy Wood

3. Speckled Wood

Speckled Wood taken by Andy Wood Photo: Andy Wood

Photo Sales
Macro Monday taken by @JohnH14458271

4. Macro Monday

Macro Monday taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sheffield