Rainbow taken by Gemma WalkerRainbow taken by Gemma Walker
Rainbow taken by Gemma Walker

Reader Picture Competition: From Bishop’s House to a wild flower meadow

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in again by our readers.
By Angela Furniss
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Hillsborough Walled Garden taken by Caz Cutts

1. Hillsborough Walled Garden

Hillsborough Walled Garden taken by Caz Cutts Photo: Caz Cutts

Bishops House Museum by Catherine Langan

2. Bishops House Museum

Bishops House Museum by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan

Hillsborough Walled Garden taken by Caz Cutts

3. Hillsborough Walled Garden

Hillsborough Walled Garden taken by Caz Cutts Photo: Caz Cutts

The Llama and the Magpie...by Catherine Langan

4. The Llama and the Magpi

The Llama and the Magpie...by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan

