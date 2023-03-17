News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
34 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
14 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
Farm above Damflask by Neil Porter
Farm above Damflask by Neil Porter
Farm above Damflask by Neil Porter

Reader Picture Competition: From beautiful snowy scenes to two little lambs

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.

By Angela Furniss
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:40 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card (www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk), which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues:

Email your images to Angela Furniss at angela. [email protected] Good luck everyone!

Statue stands guard taken by @JohnH14458271

1. Statue stands guard

Statue stands guard taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

Photo Sales
Daffodils waiting patiently for Spring to return by @bellsandbikes

2. Daffodils waiting patiently for Spring to return

Daffodils waiting patiently for Spring to return by @bellsandbikes Photo: @bellsandbikes

Photo Sales
Mr and Mrs Snow taken by Jennifer Rowlett

3. Mr and Mrs Snow

Mr and Mrs Snow taken by Jennifer Rowlett Photo: Jennifer Rowlett

Photo Sales
Barker's Pool by John Gorman

4. Barker's Pool

Barker's Pool by John Gorman Photo: John Gorman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Sheffield