News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
Steelworkers statue by Andy WoodSteelworkers statue by Andy Wood
Steelworkers statue by Andy Wood

Reader Picture Competition: From a steel statue to a stag in Sheffield centre

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in again by our readers.
By Angela Furniss
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

A night out at the lyceum by Helen Toulson

1. A night out at the lyceum

A night out at the lyceum by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Photo Sales
Graves Park taken by Luke Toulson

2. Graves Park

Graves Park taken by Luke Toulson Photo: Luke Toulson

Photo Sales
Sheffield Cathedral taken by @bellsandbikes

3. Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield Cathedral taken by @bellsandbikes Photo: @bellsandbikes

Photo Sales
More Glass than Walls taken by Andrea Watts

4. More Glass than Walls

More Glass than Walls taken by Andrea Watts Photo: Andrea Watts

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sheffield