Reader Picture Competition: From a cute duckling to a pouting pygmy goat

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers, as always this week.

By Angela Furniss
Published 12th May 2023, 09:15 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues:

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Sheffield Tulips by Irene Gilsenan

1. Sheffield Tulips

Sheffield Tulips by Irene Gilsenan Photo: Irene Gilsenan

Wentworth Woodhouse taken by Caz Cutts

2. Wentworth Woodhouse

Wentworth Woodhouse taken by Caz Cutts Photo: Caz Cutts

The Peace Gardens before The Coronation by @bellsandbikes

3. The Peace Gardens before The Coronation

The Peace Gardens before The Coronation by @bellsandbikes Photo: @bellsandbikes

Looking down Greenhill Avenue by Reg Jones

4. Looking down Greenhill Avenue

Looking down Greenhill Avenue by Reg Jones Photo: Reg Jones

