Enjoying the last of the snowflakes by Andy Wood

Reader Picture Competition: Enjoying the last of the twinkling snowflakes

From stunning skylines to enjoying the last of the snowflakes. Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the Peak District?

By Angela Furniss
3 minutes ago

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!

1. Sheffield City skyline

Sheffield City skyline by Irene Gilsenan

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

2. Lawrence field

Lawrence field taken by Helen Toulson

Photo: Helen Toulson

3. Cycling at the Sky's Edge

Cycling at the Sky's Edge taken by @bellsandbikes

Photo: @bellsandbikes

4. A wintry Whirlow

A wintry Whirlow taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

