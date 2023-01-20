Reader Picture Competition: Enjoying the last of the twinkling snowflakes
From stunning skylines to enjoying the last of the snowflakes. Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the Peak District?
By Angela Furniss
3 minutes ago
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone!
