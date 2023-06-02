Reader Picture Competition: Elsecar Park's stunning shot wins it for Brooke
Congratulations to Brooke Stevens for winning May's competition with her stunning Elsecar Park picture.
By Angela Furniss
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.