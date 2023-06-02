News you can trust since 1887
Reader Picture Competition: Elsecar Park's stunning shot wins it for Brooke

Congratulations to Brooke Stevens for winning May's competition with her stunning Elsecar Park picture.
By Angela Furniss
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
Elsecar Park taken by Brooke StevensElsecar Park taken by Brooke Stevens
Elsecar Park taken by Brooke Stevens

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield City Centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

    That little tree in Woodseats...by Catherine LanganThat little tree in Woodseats...by Catherine Langan
    That little tree in Woodseats...by Catherine Langan

    Good luck everyone!

    Sheffield Centre taken by Caz CuttsSheffield Centre taken by Caz Cutts
    Sheffield Centre taken by Caz Cutts
    Whirlow Rhododendrons by Pat HutchinsonWhirlow Rhododendrons by Pat Hutchinson
    Whirlow Rhododendrons by Pat Hutchinson
    Woolley Wood wild garlic by Jenny OwenWoolley Wood wild garlic by Jenny Owen
    Woolley Wood wild garlic by Jenny Owen
    Palm Sunday taken by Jennifer RowlettPalm Sunday taken by Jennifer Rowlett
    Palm Sunday taken by Jennifer Rowlett
    Botanical Gardens by @bellsandbikesBotanical Gardens by @bellsandbikes
    Botanical Gardens by @bellsandbikes
    Sheep taken by Helen ToulsonSheep taken by Helen Toulson
    Sheep taken by Helen Toulson
    Blue tit in the blossom by Neil PorterBlue tit in the blossom by Neil Porter
    Blue tit in the blossom by Neil Porter
    Wisteria in the City Centre by Christine RoseWisteria in the City Centre by Christine Rose
    Wisteria in the City Centre by Christine Rose
    Humous the llama and her new baby boy by Catherine LanganHumous the llama and her new baby boy by Catherine Langan
    Humous the llama and her new baby boy by Catherine Langan
    Butterfly taken by Helen ToulsonButterfly taken by Helen Toulson
    Butterfly taken by Helen Toulson
    Rivelin taken by Brooke StevensRivelin taken by Brooke Stevens
    Rivelin taken by Brooke Stevens
    Cowslips by Andrea WattsCowslips by Andrea Watts
    Cowslips by Andrea Watts
    Porter Valley by Mariam DawsonPorter Valley by Mariam Dawson
    Porter Valley by Mariam Dawson
    Vibrant Violas by Andrea WattsVibrant Violas by Andrea Watts
    Vibrant Violas by Andrea Watts
    Bluebells taken by @JohnH14458271Bluebells taken by @JohnH14458271
    Bluebells taken by @JohnH14458271
    Health and Safety gone mad by Irene GilsenanHealth and Safety gone mad by Irene Gilsenan
    Health and Safety gone mad by Irene Gilsenan
    Cusworth Hall taken by @JohnH14458271Cusworth Hall taken by @JohnH14458271
    Cusworth Hall taken by @JohnH14458271
    Dancing on a spring evening by Andrea WattsDancing on a spring evening by Andrea Watts
    Dancing on a spring evening by Andrea Watts
