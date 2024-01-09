News you can trust since 1887
Reader Picture Competition: Derwent Dam scoops December’s £25 prize

Congratulations to Julian Stevens for his stunning picture of Derwent Dam, he wins December’s £25 gift card.
By Angela Furniss
Published 9th Jan 2024, 18:13 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas. The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra by @bellsandbikes

1. City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra

City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra by @bellsandbikes Photo: @bellsandbikes

Hillsborough Park taken by @CazCutts1

2. Hillsborough Park

Hillsborough Park taken by @CazCutts1 Photo: @CazCutts1

Sheep on a barrel taken by John Allcock

3. Sheep on a barrel

Sheep on a barrel taken by John Allcock Photo: John Allcock

Barn owl in the Peak district by Helen Toulson

4. Barn owl in the Peak district

Barn owl in the Peak district by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

