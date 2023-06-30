News you can trust since 1887
Reader Picture Competition: Delightful poppies to a fox enjoying the sunshine

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in, including images of stunning flowers and animals.
By Angela Furniss
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Poppies at Hillsborough Walled Garden by Andy Wood

1. Poppies at Hillsborough Walled Garden

Poppies at Hillsborough Walled Garden by Andy Wood Photo: Andy Wood

Brodsworth Hall taken by @JohnH14458271

2. Brodsworth Hall

Brodsworth Hall taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

Mandarin duck taken by Helen Toulson

3. Mandarin duck

Mandarin duck taken by Helen Toulson Photo: Helen Toulson

Pink in a sink by Wayne Oliver

4. Pink in a sink

Pink in a sink by Wayne Oliver Photo: Wayne Oliver

