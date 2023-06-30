Reader Picture Competition: Delightful poppies to a fox enjoying the sunshine
Some beautiful pictures have been sent in, including images of stunning flowers and animals.
By Angela Furniss
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues. Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
